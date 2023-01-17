Incoming and outgoing trades today

Lecce is divided between the field and the transfer market. Coach Marco Baroni’s team, in view of next Saturday’s match in Verona, trained this afternoon at the Acaya Golf Resort & SPA. Absent Pongracic and Dermaku who is in Spain for a medical check-up. Custom work was done by Ceesay and Brancolini, the latter for back pain. Tomorrow morning session at the Acaya.

Shopping In terms of the market, the arrival of the Slovenian full-back has been made official Tom Kljun and Alessandro Cassandro, former Citadel full-back. These are the two announcements: US Lecce announces that it has definitively acquired the right to the player’s sports performance Tom Beak from Tabor Sezana. The Slovenian full-back born in 2004 will be available for the Primavera 1 team.

US Lecce announces that it has definitively acquired the right to the player’s sports performance Thomas Cassander by AS Cittadella. The right-back has signed a three-year deal with an option for another two.

Disposals Market also outgoing with the sales of Bistrovic and Cetin. The note from the Apulian club: US Lecce and footballer Kristjan Bistrovic have reached an agreement for a temporary transfer to Fortuna Sittard. US Lecce and player Mert Cetin have reached an agreement for a temporary move to Adana Demirspor. The aforementioned players are authorized to travel to Moscow and Verona, respectively, home of the club holders of the cards to complete the transfers.

January 17 – 7.35pm

