On February 27, the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth Municipal People’s Congress was held. Shi Xinxin, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the event. Deputy directors of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Shang Xin, Zheng Hui, Lin Qijun, Wang Haitao, Li Jie, Zheng Zhixue, and Secretary-General Fang Zaimin attended. Hong Limin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, Li Xiaoli, Deputy Mayor, Zhang Kaile, President of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, Niu Xiaoli, Chief Procurator of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, etc. attended the meeting.

The meeting voted and passed the municipal government’s special work report on the city’s post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work, and the report on the implementation of the “Resolution of the Standing Committee of the Hebi Municipal People’s Congress on Supporting the Work of Creating a National Civilized City”; The Proposal for Reviewing Key Supervision and Proposals for 2023″; the main points of work and supervision work plan of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress in 2023; the appointment and removal of personnel and other matters.

Shi Xinxin emphasized that it is necessary to learn deeply, emancipate the mind, and firmly establish the new concept of emphasizing politics with a clear-cut stand, the interests of the masses are as important as mountains, the law is as big as the sky, and unity and struggle strive for excellence. Adapt to the new situation, fulfill the new mission, and forge ahead on the new journey make new contributions. It is necessary to integrate into the overall situation, keep the integrity and innovate, and demonstrate new achievements in the aspects of adhering to the center and contributing to the overall situation, adhering to the people’s supremacy, focusing on people’s livelihood, insisting on pioneering and enterprising, and innovating and expanding, so as to continuously create a new situation in the work of the people’s congress. We must fulfill our duties, exercise power according to the law, show a new image in terms of responsibility, administration according to law, and self-discipline, strive to create first-class performance, consciously accept the supervision of the National People’s Congress, keep the bottom line of integrity and self-discipline, and build a demonstration city for high-quality development in the new era of Hebi City Make new and greater contributions.

On the day of the meeting, the participants also went to the Municipal People’s Congress Liaison Service Center and other places for on-the-spot inspections, took a centralized constitutional oath, and participated in special lectures on the constitution.