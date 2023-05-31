The first Municipal Association of People with Disabilities of Ilopango is sworn in

On May 30, the Ilopango mayor’s office, under the leadership of Mayor José Chicas, swore in the first Ilopango Municipal Association of People with Disabilities, with the aim of strengthening the execution of inclusive projects and opportunities in the city.

«Municipality of opportunities for all! Now it was the turn of the Association of People with Disabilities of Ilopango”, declared the mayor from Ilopango.

The municipality has carried out various actions for a true inclusion of people with disabilities in the municipality, among them: the management of wheelchairs with the support of Funter, Salvadoran Sign Language classes Lessa, Braille classes, inclusive diving, construction of inclusive spaces in the city, the formation of the first inclusive Adesco in the municipality, among others.