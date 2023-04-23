Home » The first soldiers swear allegiance in Quibdó
The first soldiers swear allegiance in Quibdó

The first female soldiers swore to defend the flag in a military ceremony; Its commitment is to maintain peace and tranquility in the department of Chocó.

The women soldiers who are rendering their military service, belonging to the battalions of the Fifteenth Brigade, a unit of the Titan Joint Task Force of the National Army, swore the flag in a military ceremony held in the El Caraño Military Canton, in the city of Quibdó .

These personnel are part of the first contingent of 2023, and after their military training period, they swore before the Colombian flag the commitment and responsibility to work in compliance with the constitutional mission.

The military ceremony was attended by relatives of the soldiers, who accompanied this emotional moment for these young women who decisively assume this job that demands vocation and commitment to the country.

The activity ended with the imposition and delivery of recognition by the families to the soldiers, an act where the parents and closest relatives place a badge commending them and giving them the best wishes on this new path.

