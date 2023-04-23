Giovanni Habel-Küffner (Stade Français): “Not our best victory of the year”

Clément Vergé (second line, Toulouse): “We are a little disappointed. The team lined up was a bit like the one that was champion of France Espoirs. We don’t go far, it’s very frustrating. It could have been a big memory for all of us. We tried to be at the level of Stade Toulousain. We don’t often have the opportunity to show ourselves, so we had the desire but we wanted to keep the game plan and the tactics and that was harder. It’s a positive experience that shows the strength of the group. Melvyn’s wound (Jaminet) hurt us a lot because he was the leader in the kicking game in the length. You don’t replace your kicking game like that. »