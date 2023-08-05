“The fishing CDT has already started operating”: Ministry of Agriculture

In response to a request, the Ministry of Agriculture assured that the Fishing CDT is in operation, through an inter-administrative association agreement signed between the Department of Cesar and the Technological Development Center of Cesar.

According to the section, the agreement through which the operating plan of the Fishing CDT has a budget allocation of more than 800 million pesos, with the objective of strengthening the federations of aquaculturists and fishermen in the department. “Subsequently, new budget allocations will be made for its operation and sustainability.”, they explained from the Secretariat.

In June of this year, the Comptroller General’s Office published a list of critical projects or white elephants in the department of Cesar, among which it included the Technological Development Center for the fishing sector.

Located in the municipality of La Paz, this work has an allocation of $26,216 million pesos, and in January 2023 the Infrastructure Secretariat received the work 8 years after starting its construction.

This work was categorized as a critical project because it had not entered into operation. Currently, it is undergoing a participatory fiscal control intervention and the final delivery of the endowment and the agreement for its start-up are being monitored.

Regarding the status of the endowment equipment that was delivered at the end of 2022, the person in charge of Agriculture, José Zequeda, pointed out that the endowment “it is safeguarded and the ponds have permanent maintenance”, because they are part of the inventory of the Government of Cesar, even though they are within the National University.

The work came into operation at the end of June, 8 years after the signing of the contract (March 10, 2015). The initial contract established that it should end in December 2015.

By Deivis Caro

