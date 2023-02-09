The Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th CPC Xinhui District Committee Held

Accelerate the construction of “one park and three centers” and take the lead in entering a strong area with a GDP of 100 billion

Make every effort to build Jiangmen’s advanced demonstration area of ​​a modern comprehensive practice area where material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Zhong Zhenling) On February 8, the 4th plenary meeting of the 14th Committee of the Xinhui District, Jiangmen City, Communist Party of China was held in the Administrative Center of Xinhui District. The plenary session adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, and conscientiously implemented the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Two Sessions, the Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference, The province’s high-quality development conference, the fourth plenary session of the 14th municipal party committee, and the first promotion meeting of the city’s high-quality development deployment requirements, summed up the work in 2022, deployed the tasks in 2023, and further mobilized the whole district to keep upright and innovate, unite and struggle, and take the lead in taking the lead Entering into a strong GDP area of ​​100 billion yuan, we will strive to build a pioneering demonstration area of ​​a modern comprehensive practice area where Jiangmen’s material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated, and strive to be a benchmark for high-quality development in Jiangmen. Lin Xibo, secretary of the Xinhui District Party Committee, made a report to the plenary meeting on behalf of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee.

The plenary meeting reviewed the written report of the Standing Committee of the District Committee on the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions in 2022, as well as the written report on the work of party building. The great spirit strives to be a good benchmark for Jiangmen’s high-quality development in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way” and “Xinhui District’s focus on the construction of “one park and three centers” to fully promote the “high-quality development project of hundreds of counties, thousands of towns and thousands of villages” “Implementation Plan for Accelerated Implementation and Effective Implementation”, discussed and discussed “Implementation Plan for Promoting the Integrated Development of District and Town Economics in Xinhui District (Temporary)”.

The plenary session pointed out that in 2022, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee will resolutely implement General Secretary Xi Jinping, the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, and the “1+6+3” work arrangement of the Municipal Party Committee , with the main line of welcoming, learning, propagating and implementing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, insisting on keeping the word stable and making progress while maintaining stability, coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinating development and security, focusing on the construction of “one park and three centers”, and always following the Forge ahead in the direction guided by the General Secretary, calmly respond to unprecedented risks and challenges, unswervingly promote high-quality industrial development, promote the interconnection of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, create a new situation in the integration of urban and rural areas, and continue to realize the people’s yearning for a better life. Vigorously promote new progress in party building, and new steps have been taken in high-quality economic and social development in the region.

The plenary session believes that, standing at a new historical starting point, the development of Xinhui will face new situations, new tasks and new requirements. , Continuously gather high-quality development and strong synergy. It is necessary to further clarify the mission and responsibility, and promote the modernization of Xinhui while obeying the overall situation and serving the overall situation; further leverage its own advantages, and promote the modernization of Xinhui while seizing strategic opportunities; further recognize the gaps and deficiencies, and make up for weaknesses Promote the modernization of Xinhui.

The plenary session emphasized that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the year of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. It is of great significance and responsibility to do a good job in this year’s work. We must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, earnestly implement the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee and the Fourth Plenary Session of the 14th Municipal Party Committee, and persist in the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability The general tone is to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate integration into the new development pattern, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, adhere to unwavering party building, and adhere to the main theme of high-quality development Unswervingly, adhere to the principle of manufacturing industry, insist on “drawing a blueprint to the end”, unswervingly accelerate the construction of “one park and three centers”, take the lead in entering a strong area with a GDP of 100 billion, and strive to build Jiangmen’s material civilization and spiritual civilization. The pioneering demonstration area of ​​the modern comprehensive practice area strives to be a benchmark for high-quality development in the city.

The plenary session requires that four “bases” must be achieved, and the construction of “one park and three centers” must be accelerated.

Based on the agglomeration of elements and the integration of industry and city, we should promote the reform of the park to a deeper level, concentrate resources to build a high-level industrial platform, and make every effort to build six characteristic industrial parks. The planning and construction of the Dawan District International Vocational Education City will continue to promote the construction of large transportation, build a new highland for scientific innovation and talents, and demonstrate the creation of a first-class park in a large-scale industrial cluster in Jiangmen.

We must base ourselves on industrially prosperous and industrially strong areas, concentrate our efforts on large industries, promote large-scale investment promotion non-stop, cultivate large enterprises with heart and soul, take multiple measures to optimize the general environment, focus on cultivating a large consumer market, and firmly build the west of the Greater Bay Area. Wing Manufacturing Center.

We must base ourselves on regional coordination, strong prosperity and green beauty, and strive to promote “new life of old cities and new colors of new cities”, to strengthen towns and villages, and to promote harmonious beauty of villages and villages, to promote leading leadership, integration of tertiary industries, to promote blue sky and clean land, green mountains and green waters, and to improve people’s livelihood , Improve well-being, promote joint construction and sharing, harmony and safety, and strive to build a demonstration center for urban-rural integration in the Greater Bay Area.

Based on the coordinated development of “two civilizations”, we must focus on the cultivation of cultural industries, the construction of spiritual civilization, the improvement of “overseas Chinese” articles, and the deepening of opening up to the outside world, so as to build a cultural exchange and cooperation center for overseas Chinese in the Greater Bay Area.

The plenary session emphasized that it is necessary to unswervingly deepen self-revolution, comprehensively and strictly govern the party, talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, strictly control love and temper a strong team, strengthen the foundation and build a solid grassroots fortress, and persevere in fighting corruption and discipline, in order to speed up the construction of “One park and three centers” provide a strong guarantee.

The plenary session called on party organizations at all levels in the region and the majority of party members and cadres to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, strengthen confidence and work hard, and build a material Contributions will be made to a modern comprehensive practice area that coordinates civilization and spiritual civilization.

District committee members and alternate members attended the meeting. Members of the four leadership groups of the district who are not members of the district committee or alternate members; members of the Standing Committee of the District Commission for Discipline Inspection and members of the Supervisory Committee; The main comrades in charge of the unit; the deputy directors (deputy secretary-generals) of the District Committee Office, the District People’s Congress Office, the District Government Office, and the District Political Consultative Conference Office; the directors of the committees (offices) of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress; the leader of the inspection team of the District Committee; the democratic parties in the district The main responsible comrades of schools, district schools, medical units, and financial institutions attended the meeting as nonvoting delegates.