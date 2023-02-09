Amadeus beats himself again. The average viewership for the first episode of Sanremo Festival 2023 reaches 10.5 millionstanding at 62.3% of share. A few listeners less than on the debut evening, but in terms of share it goes over +7% compared to the previous edition. In fact, Amadeus marks a new one record. Here are all data.





Listen to Sanremo 2023, record for Amadeus: share data

On Wednesday February 8, the Festival of San Remo 2023 he kept glued to the tv 10.5 million viewers.

In terms of sharerepresent 62.3% (last year 55.8%).

This is another record in the management of Amadeusbut not only: never anyone like him from 2000 to today, according to i Auditel data.

Listen to Sanremo 2023, the share minute by minute

In detail, the first part from 21:18 to 23:37 was seen by 14,087,000 spectators with 61.07% of share.

The second part of the Festival of San Remo 2023from 11.40 pm to 1.40 am, was watched by 6,281,000 spectators with 65.72%.





In 2022, the second evening of the festival had collected 55.8% with 11 million 320 thousand spectators, setting a record in terms of share since 2000.

The ratings of prime time from 2000 to today

But how did prime time fare in the past in terms of ratings? Here is the list:

Sanremo 2000 (Fazio): 13,171,000 spectators (51.60% share);

Sanremo 2001 (Carrà): 10,298,000 spectators (43.85%);

Sanremo 2002 (Baudo): 10,397,000 spectators (47.23%);

Sanremo 2003 (Baudo): 8,842,000 spectators (40.39%);

Sanremo 2004 (Ventura): 8,402,000 spectators (33.74%);

Sanremo 2005 (Bonolis): 11,185,000 spectators (52.80%);

Sanremo 2006 (Panariello): 8,235,000 spectators (37.33%);

Sanremo 2007 (Baudo): 8,973,000 spectators (43.67%);

Sanremo 2008 (Baudo): 6,500,000 spectators (32.33%);

Sanremo 2009 (Bonolis): 9,856,000 spectators (42.64%).

Sanremo 2010 (Clerici): 10,164,000 spectators (43.87%);

Sanremo 2011 (Morandi): 10,145,000 spectators (42.67%);

Sanremo 2012 (Morandi): 9,199,000 spectators (39.28%);

Sanremo 2013 (Fazio): 11,330,000 spectators (42.89%);

Sanremo 2014 (Fazio): 7,711,000 spectators (33.95%);

Sanremo 2015 (Conti): 10,091,000 spectators (41.67%);

Sanremo 2016 (Conti): 10,748,000 spectators (49.91%);

Sanremo 2017 (Conti): 10,367,000 spectators (46.60%);

Sanremo 2018 (Baglioni): 9,687,000 spectators (47.70%);

Sanremo 2019 (Baglioni): 9,144,000 spectators (47.30%);

Sanremo 2020 (Amadeus): 9,693,000 spectators (53.30%);

Sanremo 2021 (Amadeus): 7,586,000 spectators (42.10%);

Sanremo 2022 (Amadeus): 11,320,000 spectators (55.80%).