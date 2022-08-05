Lots of people in the Duomo to say goodbye to the doctor who was a pioneer in the world of volunteering

BELLUNO. Many people at the last farewell to Gianbattista Arrigoni. Full the Cathedral, to pay May to the dentist, who Belluno was one of the pioneers of volunteering. Next to the light wooden coffin, covered with a sunflower cushion, were the banners of the Rotary Club, Bellunesi nel Mondo and the Committee of Understanding, as well as a representative of the Circolo Culturale Bellunese. But above all there were the Belluno people, led by the deputy mayor Paolo Gamba, who in a lifetime have been able to appreciate not only his great professionalism in his work, but also an uncommon generosity when he took off his coat. In addition to his children and grandchildren, at the end of the mass concelebrated by Don Paolo Cavallini and Don Lorenzo Sperti, his friends of all time, such as Ernesto Riva, who had been with him many times at the international hospital of Wamba, in Kenya, remembered him. (one of his many humanitarian initiatives) and Angelo Paganin of the Cantiere della Provvidenza, who described him as a true teacher of life. From any side you looked at it.

“Tita” Arrigoni had inherited this spirit from his father Enrico, a colleague who at 6.30 on Sunday morning went to mass in the church of Santo Stefano, and then took care of the teeth of those who could not afford to pay for it. His wife Paola also would have liked to have been there, but she is still hospitalized at the San Martino hospital, after having left the hyperbaric chamber in Mestre, following the inhalation of carbon monoxide released from the electrical panel, set on fire by the lightning that fell on the villa of Salce, in the night between Monday and Tuesday. The little dog Lea was also remembered, who lost her life in turn and was a faithful friend of Gian Battista and Paola for some years. A priceless company for a family, which has always been very close.

After leaving the cathedral with relatives and close friends, the burial took place privately.