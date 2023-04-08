Home News The fun little dance of Maluma and Pipe Bueno on Instagram
The fun little dance of Maluma and Pipe Bueno on Instagram

Maluma, one of the most important Colombian artists of the urban genre on the global scene, shared in the last hours a publication on his social networks accompanied by the Puerto Rican Anuel, urban artist and ex-partner of the genre icon, Karol G.

The paisa artist who already has more than 68 million followers on his Instagram account titled his post as “The life of a Don Juan 🏹”. However, this publication sparked a wave of criticism due to his company, which was not well received by Karol G fans.

Also read: Revealing! This is how Karol G really looked in a photo session for a magazine.

“Maluma wtf what happened to those friends I thought you were the team Shakira and Karol G”, “Everything was fine until he came out with this”, “You fell very low with this, what a mess. They will not overcome Karol G with Shakira, they can cry “were some of the comments that the publication received in support of the Colombian artist who recently released a song with references to her ex-partner, Anuel.

The publication is also a promotion of the song “Más rica que ayer”, a response to the song that his ex-partner made and which he is cooking a remix with various artists such as Maluma.

