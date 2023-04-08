Maluma, one of the most important Colombian artists of the urban genre on the global scene, shared in the last hours a publication on his social networks accompanied by the Puerto Rican Anuel, urban artist and ex-partner of the genre icon, Karol G.

The paisa artist who already has more than 68 million followers on his Instagram account titled his post as “The life of a Don Juan 🏹”. However, this publication sparked a wave of criticism due to his company, which was not well received by Karol G fans.

“Maluma wtf what happened to those friends I thought you were the team Shakira and Karol G”, “Everything was fine until he came out with this”, “You fell very low with this, what a mess. They will not overcome Karol G with Shakira, they can cry “were some of the comments that the publication received in support of the Colombian artist who recently released a song with references to her ex-partner, Anuel.

The publication is also a promotion of the song “Más rica que ayer”, a response to the song that his ex-partner made and which he is cooking a remix with various artists such as Maluma.