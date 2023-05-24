The gas and oil reserves that Colombia has

The National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) reported on the gas and oil reserves that remain in Colombia despite the difficult situation in some areas of the country related to gas shortages due to a contingency caused by problems in Cerro Bravo, due to a thermal anomaly that was found in days gone by.

Faced with this, the ANH released a statement reporting the status of the gas and oil reserves for the next years in Colombiain this document the entity assured that the proven oil reserves went from 2,039 million barrels of oil reported in 2021 to 2,074 million barrels in 2022, which means a reserve for approximately 7.5 more years.

In relation to hydrocarbons, it was presented in the report that the information of 64 companies was taken into account, which would correspond to 474 fields with a cutoff of 2022.

In Colombia, the department of Meta is the one that reports more than half of the proven reserves in the country, with 54%, followed by Casanare with 16%, Santander with 7% and Arauca with 5%, likewise other departments such as Boyacá, Huila, Cesar, Bolívar, among others, contribute less than 5%.

“Regarding the proven gas reserves, at the end of 2022, they stood at 2.82 cubic terapies (Tpc), with a difference of -0.35 compared to the year 2021. The production of commercialized gas was 0.39 cubic terapies, which gives us leads to a Proved Reserves/Production ratio of 7.2 years,” the statement announced.

MinMinas invites the rational use of natural gas in the western part of the country:

The invitation made by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, together with the natural gas marketers in the country, is not a shortage. The call to people who live in the west of the country to rationalize its use is due to various cuts that will remain in the service for the next few days.

This call is made due to the studies that were carried out in the subsoils of the sector known as Cerro Bravo, due to a thermal anomaly that was found in recent days, for which reason the emergency protocols must be activated, within which isolate this land that supplies natural gas to a large part of the population.

The municipality of Herveo, Tolima, is the place where this situation is concentrated, which already has the Ministry of Minas and the gas trading companies in that part of the country on alert, which made this call to the populations that are close to the place where preventive closure occurs.