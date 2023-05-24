Home » the C races will only be visible on Dazn – Sport Marketing News
Sports

the C races will only be visible on Dazn – Sport Marketing News

by admin
the C races will only be visible on Dazn – Sport Marketing News

Dazn increasingly the home of sport in Italy. After the acquisition of Eleven Sports, in fact, from the 2023/24 season all the Serie C matches will definitively pass to Dazn. Already this year a selection of third series matches were visible on Dazn, simultaneously with Eleven Sport holding the rights. At the end of July, the latter will discontinue all services and all Serie C matches will only be visible by subscribing to a subscription with Dazn, which already holds the rights to all Serie A TIM, Serie BKT, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, LaLiga Santander, Eurosport channels, documentaries, original programs and much more.

See also  Italy against Northern Ireland tries to remove the world pass

You may also like

We floated above the surface and we are...

Leclerc: “I’ll give my best in Montecarlo”

Football: Inter defends title in the Italian Cup

Inter take the Coppa Italia in comeback: Lautaro’s...

CRESTE DEL RESEGONE SKYRACE | sportdimontagna.com

Brno is the last before the battle for...

Inter won the Italian Cup

Man City’s winning streak ends in Brighton

Foggia-Potenza, playoffs: nothing more to ask in the...

After completing the first goal, Kováč was beaming,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy