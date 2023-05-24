the C races will only be visible on Dazn – Sport Marketing News

Dazn increasingly the home of sport in Italy. After the acquisition of Eleven Sports, in fact, from the 2023/24 season all the Serie C matches will definitively pass to Dazn. Already this year a selection of third series matches were visible on Dazn, simultaneously with Eleven Sport holding the rights. At the end of July, the latter will discontinue all services and all Serie C matches will only be visible by subscribing to a subscription with Dazn, which already holds the rights to all Serie A TIM, Serie BKT, the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League, LaLiga Santander, Eurosport channels, documentaries, original programs and much more.