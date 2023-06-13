Home » The General Administration of Customs of China approves the import of Honduras white prawns, bananas and coffee beans | Morning Post
The General Administration of Customs of China approves the import of Honduras white prawns, bananas and coffee beans

The General Administration of Customs of China approves the import of Honduras white prawns, bananas and coffee beans

The General Administration of Customs of China has allowed the import of Honduras whiteleg shrimp, bananas and coffee beans.

According to the official WeChat account “Customs Release” of the General Administration of Customs of China on Monday (June 12), China and Honduras formally signed the Protocol on Inspection and Quarantine and Veterinary Hygiene Requirements for Aquaculture Products Exported to China from Honduras on Monday, marking the Prawns are allowed to be exported to China.

The General Administration of Customs of China has approved the registration of nine Honduras aquaculture products enterprises in China, which can carry out the export trade of Penaeus vannamei to China. This will promote the development of trade between China and Hong Kong, and enrich the consumer demand for high-quality aquatic products in the Chinese market.

The General Administration of Customs of China issued another announcement on Tuesday (13th), allowing the import of Honduran coffee beans and fresh bananas that meet the relevant requirements from now on.

According to CCTV news reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting Honduran President Fidel Castro at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday, saying that China will actively promote the entry of Hong Kong’s characteristic products into the Chinese market as soon as possible, and is willing to work with Hong Negotiate the process of free trade agreement.

