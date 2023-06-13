The king of e-sports handhelds is coming! ROG Ally goes on sale | XFastest News

Players around the world are looking forward to it, ROG Ally, the first e-sports handheld of the Republic of ROG Players, is officially launched today! After the global release of ROG Ally, the official YouTube video has exceeded one million views, and it is the product with the most inquiries at the ROG booth at COMPUTEX 2023. Liao Yixiang, general manager of ASUS United Technology System Business, said: “ROG Ally is the first to create three major game scenarios. It is a breakthrough in performance and performance. An epoch-making product with the ultimate in entertainment. Thanks to the players for their love for ROG Ally, not only the pre-orders were sold out, but the channel also made appointments to receive orders until the third season demand, and the response was enthusiastic. It is expected that the Taiwan market will sell more than 10,000 units!” Except for ASUS stores, ASUS In addition to the Store and the major e-commerce companies, the ibon machines in Taiwan’s 7-ELEVEN stores will start selling simultaneously, and the major channels will deliver the machines in order of order; The sale will start on time at 10 o’clock tonight. Players who want to get ROG Ally as soon as possible don’t miss it!

“The strongest cross-platform e-sports handheld on the surface” ROG Ally adopts Windows 11 Home operating system and supports cross-platform games (including Xbox Game Pass/Steam/EA App/Epic Games, etc.); equipped with AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme series chip processor and The AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture display chip achieves the best balance of “performance, heat dissipation, and battery life”; the three major usage scenarios beyond imagination – “Me Time” can easily take away your favorite 3A games; “We Time” supports up to 4 A gaming handle is connected to the big screen with the ROG gaming all-in-one charger, and friends are invited to play party games; “Pro Time” uses the ROG XG Mobile external graphics card with GeForce RTX 4090 to turn ROG Ally into a mini laptop. Tabletop machines, easily dominate the battlefield! ROG Ally includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate. Early bird purchases and logins before the end of July will give you another 3 months of PC Game Pass. ROG Passport members can enjoy up to 1 year of Game Pass free subscription! Suggested price: NT$23,999, more details: ROG Ally is on sale, early bird login.

