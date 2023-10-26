Home » Excitement Builds as Dragon Quest X Offline May Finally Make Its Way to the West
Excitement Builds as Dragon Quest X Offline May Finally Make Its Way to the West

Last year, Japan released Dragon Quest X Offline, a version of the Square Enix game that lets you experience the heroic JRPG without being connected to the internet or other players. Since then, the game has only been available in this form in Japan, but now that it’s set to be released in other parts of Asia as well, fans of the long-running series are starting to get excited about seeing the game in the West.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, so please treat this information with caution. Anyway, if you want to try Dragon Quest X Offline, there’s a demo on the Japanese eShop.

