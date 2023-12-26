The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council issued the “Notice on Doing Relevant Work During the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2024”

The General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the General Office of the State Council have issued a “Notice on Doing Relevant Work During the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2024.” The notice emphasizes the importance of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the need to ensure that all regions and departments coordinate their work to ensure a happy and peaceful festival for the people.

One of the key points in the notice is the emphasis on caring for people in need and providing assistance to those affected by recent natural disasters. It also highlights the importance of ensuring the supply of essential goods and services, such as coal, electricity, oil, and gas, and the need to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the masses.

The notice also emphasizes the importance of providing refined services for transportation during the festival period, as well as preventing and controlling infectious diseases to protect the health of the people. It also calls for a comprehensive investigation of potential risks to ensure safe production and the proactive resolution of conflicts to maintain overall social stability.

Additionally, the notice advocates for diligence, thrift, and civilized celebrations to prevent undesirable behaviors during the festival period. It also stresses the importance of strengthening duty supervision to ensure that all work operates in an orderly manner.

Overall, the notice serves as a comprehensive guide for all regions and departments to ensure that the upcoming New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2024 are celebrated in a safe, smooth, and harmonious manner.