The Chinese Navy recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of its escort mission to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. During this time, the navy has completed 1,600 escort missions, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to safeguarding international waters and ensuring the safety of merchant ships.

Since the first batch of escort fleets set sail in 2008, the Chinese naval escort team has become a trusted “voice of peace” for both Chinese and foreign merchant ships passing through the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. With a motto of “I am a Chinese naval escort taskforce. If you need help, please call me on channel 16,” the Chinese navy has made a lasting impact in the region.

The Gulf of Aden is one of the busiest sea areas in the world, with thousands of merchant ships passing through it every year. In the past, this area was plagued by rampant piracy, leading to numerous hijackings and kidnappings. However, the Chinese Navy has stepped in to provide protection to ships passing through the region, completing more than 1,600 escort missions for over 7,200 ships, of which more than 50% are foreign ships.

Throughout the years, there have been inspiring stories of bravery and heroism displayed by the Chinese naval escort fleet. From capturing pirates and rescuing trapped crew members to inviting stranded ships to join their formation, the Chinese navy has consistently demonstrated its commitment to peace and security in the region.

President Xi’s concept of a community with a shared future for the ocean is embodied in the actions of the Chinese naval escort fleet. In addition to their escort missions, the Chinese Navy has also conducted overseas evacuation missions, joint search and rescue operations, and humanitarian aid efforts, showcasing their commitment to global peace and stability.

As the Chinese navy looks ahead, they remain dedicated to their mission of safeguarding international waterways, maintaining peace and stability, and playing a greater role in ensuring the safety of all vessels navigating through the region. Their unwavering commitment to peace and security has made them a trusted and respected guardian of the deep blue waters.

