Analyst: Apple’s 2024 starts with Vision Pro and ends with new Mac launch – Apple Apple

Apple’s Most Important Product in 2024 to Hit Shelves in Late January or February

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a reputable analyst in the field of consumer electronics, Apple’s most important product for 2024, the Apple Vision Pro headset, is currently in mass production with bulk shipments to Apple set to begin in the first week of January.

Kuo speculates that the Apple Vision Pro will most likely hit shelves in late January or early February, with an estimated total of around 500,000 units shipment throughout 2024.

Kuo stated that, “If user feedback on Vision Pro is better than expected, it will help strengthen the market consensus that ‘Vision Pro is the next star product in the field of consumer electronics’ and related supply chain stock prices.”

While Apple has repeatedly stated that the Apple Vision Pro will be released “early” in 2024, a specific date has not been determined. This claim has also been supported by Mark Gurman, who suggested in early December that the product would likely be released within this timeframe.

Additionally, Gurman mentioned that Apple will be launching an activity in January, allowing some store employees to go to Apple Park for training and then teach other employees in their respective stores. The training is scheduled to start in mid-January and will consist of two days of training for employees.

Although customers will be able to pre-order the headset online, it is believed that they will be more inclined to purchase it from a retail store. Apple retail stores are expected to receive the devices shortly and will custom assemble and box the devices on-site for customers.

In addition to the Apple Vision Pro, Kuo also expects a new Mac media event in the fourth quarter of 2024, following the unveiling of the iPhone 16. He suggests that Apple may not wait until the fall of 2024 to launch new productivity products, and their timetable for releasing new Mac products such as the M3 Mac mini and MacBook Air has also been extended.

It is noteworthy that, not long ago, Kuo claimed that Apple would not launch new products in 2023, but just two weeks later, Apple launched the M3 MacBook Pro series, indicating that the tech giant’s release plans may be subject to change.

