Youku Obtains Exclusive Rights to Broadcast “Knowledge” Starring Zhao Liying and Feng Shaofeng

After the success of “The Legend of Zhen Huan”, Youku has made another major acquisition by obtaining the exclusive rights to broadcast the popular TV series “Know whether it should be green, fat, red and thin”. The news was confirmed by Youku on December 25th, marking the fifth anniversary of the show’s launch.

The announcement has caused a stir on social media, with the hashtag #Youku exclusive” trending on Weibo. The official WeChat account and play page of “Knowledge” have both displayed the news of the exclusive broadcast on Youku, further solidifying the platform’s ownership of the show.

Youku’s official Weibo account playfully responded to the news, hinting at a special event to mark the occasion.

In addition to “Knowledge”, Youku has also acquired the rights to several other popular dramas, including “Legend of Sword and Fairy 3”, “Step by Step”, “The Temptation of Going Home”, and “Three Lives Three Worlds Ten Miles of Peach Blossom”. This trend follows the expiration of the copyrights of these shows in their first broadcast period.

“Know whether it should be green, fat, red and thin” first premiered on December 25, 2018, starring Zhao Liying, Feng Shaofeng, and others. The show has received positive ratings, currently standing at 7.9 on Douban with over 560,000 ratings.

The acquisition of “Knowledge” adds to Youku’s growing collection of popular dramas, solidifying its position as a premier streaming platform for Chinese television content.

