Recently, Wang Hai, a well-known counterfeiter, cracked down on the well-known Internet celebrity “Crazy Xiao Yang” to sell wall-breaking machines and meat grinders with quality problems and continued to ferment.

On November 17, Crazy Xiao Yang announced the quality inspection report of the Jinzheng wall breaking machine sold. The monitoring unit is “Hefei Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Research Institute”, and the inspection conclusion given shows that the inspection items of this sample are qualified.

Today, Wang Hai issued another article questioning the quality inspection report released by Crazy Little Yang. Wang Hai said,The 300W motor specification wall breaker submitted by Crazy Xiao Yang for inspection is also unqualified, and the inspection report is fake.

According to the news broadcast by the boss, in this regard, the relevant staff of the Hefei Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Research Institute said,It is tested in strict accordance with the relevant national standards, and the research institute is also responsible for the test report issued.

At present, Wang Hai has formally reported and requested the Hefei Institute of Product Quality Supervision and Inspection to suspend operations for rectification.

This morning, Wang Hai issued a long article pointing out that the power deviation specified in 10.1 of “GB 4706.1-2005 “Safety of Household and Similar Electrical Appliances Part 1: General Requirements” has only positive values ​​and no negative values.This means that the negative value (lower limit value) cannot be lower than the selected average power.

“Hefei Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Research Institute” measured that the rated input power (stirring power) of the product involved in the inspection (300W motor specification wall breaker) was 247.8W, with a deviation of -17.4%.The input power is 300W lower than the average value, and it is not in the qualified range of “300W ~ 360W” for rated input power.

Therefore, the determination of “qualified” is a wrong conclusion, and “Hefei Product Quality Supervision and Inspection Research Institute” is suspected of issuing a false inspection report.