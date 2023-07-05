Heilongjiang Province’s Ambitious Plan to Boost Agricultural Product Processing Industry for High-Quality Development

Heilongjiang Province Announces Policies and Measures to Support Agricultural Product Processing Industry

Written by Sun Mingyang

During a press conference on “Heilongjiang Province’s policies and measures to support the high-quality development of agricultural product processing industry,” Wang Yanjiang, the first-level inspector of the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, laid out the development foundation and principles of Heilongjiang’s food industry. He also highlighted the province’s advantages, development goals, and directions.

Wang Yanjiang emphasized that Heilongjiang’s ability to supply sufficient and high-quality raw materials is its biggest advantage in developing the food industry. As one of the only three black soil belts in the world, the province’s total grain output is projected to reach 155.26 billion catties in 2022. Furthermore, the planting area and output of non-genetically modified soybeans, japonica rice, and corn rank first in the country. The food industry continues to grow, and the province is witnessing an accelerated development trend.

Leading enterprises in Heilongjiang have significantly enhanced their driving capabilities. The province has focused on upgrading the entire industrial chain of “grain head food end” and “farm head work end,” attracting domestic and foreign leading enterprises to invest. Notably, companies like Feihe, Jiusan, COFCO, Xiangyu, and Hongzhan have achieved revenues of 10 billion yuan. Additionally, Heilongjiang boasts nearly 20 agriculture-related and food-related universities, including Northeast Agricultural University, Bayi Agricultural Reclamation University, and Heilongjiang University of Commerce. Furthermore, the province is home to nearly 70 agricultural research institutes, such as the Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Provincial Academy of Agricultural Reclamation Sciences. This strong research and development strength serves as a support for the high-quality development of the food industry.

Wang Yanjiang introduced the “Three-Year Action Plan for Accelerating the High-quality Development of the Agricultural Products Processing Industry in Heilongjiang Province (2023-2025),” which outlines specific development goals for the food industry. The plan aims to achieve a significant expansion of the industrial scale, striving for a revenue of 450 billion yuan by 2026. Additionally, the plan seeks to cultivate three 100-billion-level industrial chains for rice, corn, and dairy product processing and more than 10 billion-level enterprises (groups) to establish a trillion-dollar intensive processing of agricultural products. The plan also focuses on improving the industrial level by introducing digital (intelligent) workshops and enhancing the core competitiveness of products. Furthermore, the plan aims to create a group of Longjiang characteristic food industry clusters, leveraging green, organic, non-GMO resources. The objective is to build industrial clusters for rice, fresh corn, soybean products, dairy products, and meat products, consolidating the province’s leading position in the milk powder and rice industries nationally and enhancing its advantages in the deep processing of the corn industry. The plan also emphasizes the development of new products with Longjiang regional characteristics that are widely welcomed by the market.

Heilongjiang Province’s policies and measures to support the high-quality development of the agricultural product processing industry aim to boost the province’s food industry, capitalize on its resource advantages, and establish itself as a leader in the agricultural processing sector. With the implementation of the “Three-Year Action Plan,” the province is poised for significant growth and economic success in the years to come.