Kali Uchis reigned in Coachela

Colombian Super Star Kali Uchis, grammy winnerpresents today the video for “Moonlight”, directed by Colin Tilley and Sarah McColgan.

The song is from Uchis’ new album, Red Moon In Venus, which has become his first album on the top 10 on the charts after debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Already on sale.

This past weekend, Uchis took to the Coachella main stage as one of the festival’s top performers, with surprise guests including Tyler, The Creator, Omar Apollo and Don Toliver.

Los Angeles Times: “One of the most celebrated concerts of the weekend, Uchis “wowed audiences with her R&B ballad, performing her songs with the coy Old Hollywood charm of burlesque icons,” Rolling Stone claimed she “messed audiences with her lavish R&B flair.”

Uchis will return to Coachella this weekend.

In addition, Uchis will embark on a nearly sold-out North American tour later this month that will include nights at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and further. Headlining dates follow performances at Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

Additionally, Uchis is nominated for Best Pop Artist at the Latin American Music Awards this year and stars in H&M Studio’s spring campaign.

