Title: 20 Civilians Killed in Ongoing Conflict in Sudan’s Capital Area

Date: July 5, 2023

Source: Beijing Youth Network

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s capital area has resulted in the death of 20 civilians and left over 20 others injured, according to local media reports.

On July 4, clashes between the two factions continued in the capital circle area, which encompasses Khartoum, North Khartoum, and Omdurman. Both sides engaged in heavy shelling, impacting nearby residential areas. The ongoing conflict has escalated in recent months, resulting in a significant loss of civilian lives.

The capital circle has become one of the most volatile regions in the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The Rapid Support Forces currently hold control over key strategic locations such as the airport, presidential palace, headquarters of the Central Reserve Police, and several ministries and commissions. On the other hand, the Sudanese Armed Forces maintain control over certain military bases. The conflict has now spilled over into residential areas, further endangering the lives of innocent civilians.

The clashes between the two factions initially erupted on April 15 and have shown no signs of abating since then. The situation remains tense and unpredictable on the ground.

