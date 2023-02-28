Home News The girl bought milk tea and drank 3 labels and encountered a bacterial infection. Yihetang apologized: the store involved was closed for rectification-fast technology-technology changes the future
The girl bought milk tea and drank 3 labels and encountered a bacterial infection. Yihetang apologized: the store involved was closed for rectification

A few days ago, a news that “girls got bacterial infection after drinking 3 labels in milk tea” caused heated discussions among netizens. The cause of the incident was that some consumers bought Yihetang milk tea.After drinking it, I found that there were 3 labels in the milk tea. As a result, I developed diarrhea and low-grade fever the next day, and was diagnosed by the doctor as acute enteritis caused by bacterial infection.

According to the Beijing News, Yihetang responded that it apologized for the omissions and omissions of the staff. The doctor also said that it was not certain that some abnormal physical indicators were necessarily related to this incident. Yihetang has reached a consensus with the customer on the follow-up examination. , Send the sample to a third-party authoritative testing agency for inspection.

Yihetang said that after the incident, an investigation team was established. After investigation, the reason for the problem was that the store employees did not strictly follow the product production process and did not check carefully, resulting in the label paper remaining in the cup.

The company has complied with the relevant rules and regulations and the requirements of the regulatory authorities,Punishments such as suspension of training and suspension of business for rectification were imposed on the employees and stores involved.

At the same time, the relevant person in charge of the company has been actively communicating with the customer at that time, and accompanied the customer to the hospital for physical examination twice. The customer’s physical condition was normal during the physical examination at that time, and the doctor also said that he could not confirm that some abnormal physical indicators were necessarily related to this incident.

Afterwards, the customer accepted the store’s compensation, and the store involved fully borne the two medical expenses.

Yihetang has reached a consensus with the customer on the follow-up inspection under the witness of the staff of the market supervision department.At present, samples are being sent to a third-party authoritative testing agency for inspection according to customer requirements.

