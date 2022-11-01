The girl was asked by the company to clean the toilet on the first day of her employment and was still attacked by HR after leaving the company: this is the company culture

Recently, Shenzhen, Guangdong. On the first day when a girl joins a new media operation position in a company, she is required to clean the toilet for a week.

The client, Ms. Chen, said that although she was very puzzled at the time, she still cleaned the toilet with several colleagues, and then proposed to resign the next day. After she left, she asked the other party to settle her salary, but HR kept delaying.

After she applied for labor arbitration, the company’s HR told her that she was “squeamish” and “did not create her own value except cleaning the toilet”.

Ms. Chen said that she does not understand why the company can confidently let employees do things other than work. When she communicated with the other party in a problem-solving attitude, she did not expect to be attacked personally, which made people feel very uncomfortable.

For such a situation, the personnel of the above-mentioned company said: “You have not created your own value except cleaning the toilet.” In this regard, the company’s staff introduced that this regulation has been established since the establishment of the company. This is a corporate culture that allows employees to treat the company as their own home, and all hygiene is performed by each post in turn.

