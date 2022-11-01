Home News The girl was asked by the company to clean the toilet on the first day of her employment and was still attacked by HR after leaving the company: this is the company culture
News

The girl was asked by the company to clean the toilet on the first day of her employment and was still attacked by HR after leaving the company: this is the company culture

by admin
The girl was asked by the company to clean the toilet on the first day of her employment and was still attacked by HR after leaving the company: this is the company culture

The girl was asked by the company to clean the toilet on the first day of her employment and was still attacked by HR after leaving the company: this is the company culture

Recently, Shenzhen, Guangdong. On the first day when a girl joins a new media operation position in a company, she is required to clean the toilet for a week.

The client, Ms. Chen, said that although she was very puzzled at the time, she still cleaned the toilet with several colleagues, and then proposed to resign the next day. After she left, she asked the other party to settle her salary, but HR kept delaying.

After she applied for labor arbitration, the company’s HR told her that she was “squeamish” and “did not create her own value except cleaning the toilet”.

Ms. Chen said that she does not understand why the company can confidently let employees do things other than work. When she communicated with the other party in a problem-solving attitude, she did not expect to be attacked personally, which made people feel very uncomfortable.

For such a situation, the personnel of the above-mentioned company said: “You have not created your own value except cleaning the toilet.” In this regard, the company’s staff introduced that this regulation has been established since the establishment of the company. This is a corporate culture that allows employees to treat the company as their own home, and all hygiene is performed by each post in turn.

The girl was asked by the company to clean the toilet on the first day of her employment and was still attacked by HR after leaving the company: this is the company culture

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

See also  108 streets and alleys in the old city quietly "change their faces", revealing the most beautiful skyline, Huairou street and alley communities improve their appearance and temperament - qianlong.com.cn

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Snowflake

You may also like

23-year-old girl hit and killed by a peer...

From Rixi to Leo: here are the eight...

Sidera Aurea, videomapping in the Salone to recreate...

Hu Jintao’s departure incident fermented an open letter...

Because our signature strike continues

The comprehensive output value of Hunan tea industry...

Seized by a heart attack, he asks for...

National Accounting Professional and Technical Intermediate Qualification Examination...

Electric bike theft: found and returned by two...

Hu Changsheng presided over the video scheduling meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy