The government and associations want to promote the expansion of heating networks

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The federal government and the energy industry want to jointly promote the expansion of heating networks such as district heating. By 2030, half of this heat should also be generated in a climate-neutral manner, said Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) on Monday after a meeting with industry representatives. Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) emphasized that heating networks could play a major role in the conversion to climate-friendly heating. “An attractive and transparent pricing is important here in order to increase the incentives for connection to a heating network.”

According to Habeck and Geywitz, house connections should also be promoted. Homeowners also need planning security and transparency when it comes to the expansion of heating networks in the municipalities. This should make it easier to weigh up whether you need to plan the installation of a heat pump or another climate-friendly alternative.

In their joint declaration, ministries and associations are calling for a financing framework that sets clear incentives for investments in heating networks. Last year, around every seventh apartment in Germany was supplied with district heating. The share of renewable energies here is currently around 20 percent. The heating networks must be completely greenhouse gas-neutral by 2045 at the latest./tam/DP/men