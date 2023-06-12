Damiano dei Maneskin and Giorgia Soleri, is that photo published by her on Instagram a dig for the ex-boyfriend?

“What a shitty life…”, the influencer’s message seems to concern the latest vicissitudes that have seen her publicly involved





Since ‘that video’ of Damian of the Maneskins, that’s all we talk about. In short, the news now known to all is that the frontman of the Roman band and his girlfriend Giorgia Soleri they are no longer a couple. Not even “expanded,” as she explained after the footage went viral. A pungent reply that was not long in coming. For several hours, in fact, Soleri had closed herself in the most absolute silence, concentrating only on her work and on the new collection. But then something changed. And she too recently, via Instagram story, she published a shot which, according to some, would clearly refer to the complicated situation with the now ex Damiano. What is it about? Let’s proceed in order. As reported by I read, on Saturday 10 June the influencer was on his way to the capital to participate in the Roma Pride. Among the many contents published also a “suspect”, or the selfie with a t-shirt and the following sentence printed on it: “What a shitty life“. It is not difficult to bring the thought back to the breakup with Damiano even if, of course, they are only thoughts that they find no confirmation (nor denial) by the person directly concerned.

It certainly can’t be easy days for her who, in that story, had put all of herself into it. A relationship born in 2017, although in reality the two had already known each other before. For some time they had kept it hidden but then, the singer’s popularity mounted, they decided to come out into the open. It was he who published a shot and from that moment on nothing was the same. Inevitably, in fact, Giorgia Soleri has become a protagonist of the gossip, with followers and popularity gradually increasing. Photos together – sometimes spicy – ​​but also important battles to share and small-big goals achieved together. The story between Giorgia and Damiano was one that made her dream but, like all fairy tales, it had to end. Now her eyes are focused not only on the now ex-boyfriends but also on his presumed new flame. Yes, the very young woman who exchanged passionate kisses with the singer. It seems to be about Martina Taglienti, a Roman girl who is a model in life. She is an old acquaintance of Damiano, with whom it seems there was already a special understanding. At the time it was probably about friendship, but certain messages that were exchanged at that time now sound different. “Can I say that you are my girlfriend?“, he wrote to her under a photo of her from 2017. Then the model, ironically, replied: “It’s not professional, let’s not say it around”. In short, a fun question and answer in which the most mischievous see something more.