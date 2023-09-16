The Growing Exodus: Cubans Flock to Nicaragua, Escaping an Uncertain Future

Avalanche of Cubans Fleeing to Nicaragua Sparks Concern Amidst Growing Exodus

The overwhelming number of Cubans leaving the island with no intention of returning has become increasingly evident in Cuban airports offering flights to Nicaragua. In a recent Facebook post, independent journalist Diasniurka Salcedo Verdecia shared a picture of a crowded Frank País International Airport in Holguín, featuring scores of people eagerly awaiting a flight to the Central American nation.

“Everyone for Nicaragua, Images taken at the Holguín Airport on September 13, 2023; Cuba is left without young people,” Verdecia captioned the photo, highlighting the predominant presence of young individuals among the crowd.

The Facebook post triggered a wave of comments from users, affirming that a similar scenario occurs in other major departure points across the country. Many expressed their motivation to escape a country they believe has no future. “That’s right, we are all fighting for the same thing, trying to escape the country, there is no future here,” one comment read. Another user emphasized the hardships faced by mothers who become separated from their children and grandchildren due to emigration.

The José Martí International Airport in Havana also witnessed a similar scene this week, as another crowd of Cubans flocked to the departure gate with Nicaragua being their common destination.

Since August, travel agencies in Cuba have experienced a surge in demand for tickets to Nicaragua, following the United States‘ announcement that it would process asylum requests from Cubans located in Mexico. Many Cubans who choose to travel to Nicaragua then make the treacherous journey overland to reach Mexican territory. While this route may be less risky than crossing the dangerous Darién jungle, it still presents its own dangers. However, the predicament in Cuba is driving many to take these risks rather than remain in their home country.

In recent days, a fresh wave of Cuban emigrants has arrived at Mexico’s southern border, particularly in the city of Tapachula. This surge further highlights the escalating exodus from Cuba.

The Cuban government has yet to comment on the steady outflow of its citizens seeking a better future abroad. However, observers fear that the ongoing departure of young individuals will not only leave a void in the country but also exacerbate the challenges faced by the Cuban economy and society as a whole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

