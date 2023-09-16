New York Knicks Make Moves to Prepare for NBA 2023-2024 Season

The New York Knicks have made significant moves to prepare for the upcoming NBA season in 2023-2024. According to a press release from the team, the Knicks have signed free agent point guard Ryan Arcidiacono. The details of Arcidiacono’s contract have not been disclosed. As a result of this signing, the Knicks have decided to part ways with center Dmytro Skapintsev to make room on the roster. Skapintsev, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team last month, is expected to play for the Westchester Knicks, the Knicks’ branch in the NBA G League.

Ryan Arcidiacono is a veteran point guard who has previously played 21 games in the NBA with the Knicks over the past two seasons. He was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers by Josh Hart before the end of last season. However, Arcidiacono has returned to the Knicks after being released by the Trail Blazers.

In his career spanning 237 regular season games with the Bulls, Knicks, and Blazers, Arcidiacono has averaged 4.4 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game. Reports suggest that the Knicks were initially reluctant to include Arcidiacono in the trade for Hart but had to do so to adhere to salary equalization rules. Arcidiacono is the fourth Villanova player on the Knicks’ roster and is known to have a close relationship with Jalen Brunson.

Overall, these moves indicate the Knicks’ determination to fine-tune their squad for the upcoming season. With the signing of Ryan Arcidiacono, the team hopes to strengthen their point guard position and build a competitive roster.