Police Operation in Havana Cracks Down on Cart Drivers Selling Agricultural Products

Police Operation in Havana Targets Cart Drivers Selling Agricultural Products

In a recent police operation carried out in Havana, 42 cart drivers selling agricultural products were fined, according to the city’s government. The operation, which covered eight municipalities in Havana, identified individuals engaging in various self-employed activities such as forklift driving and outpatient food vending. These individuals were found to be in violation of their work projects and were imposing abusive prices on their products without proper documentation.

The government of Havana did not disclose the specific amount of fines imposed on the individuals. However, it was stated that the forklift drivers were notified under Decree 30/21, which deals with violations of price and rate policies, and Decree Law 45/21, which regulates personal contraventions in self-employment.

The objective of these operations, as claimed by the government, is to combat abuse and speculation in the city. Many citizens, particularly vulnerable segments such as the elderly, are supportive of these measures due to the rising prices of basic necessities, including food.

However, there are doubts among Cubans that this crackdown on rising prices will extend to state establishments, including those selling goods in freely convertible currency. Some citizens are calling on the authorities to also address the increasing prices in state-run stores.

Critics argue that targeting cart drivers and forklift drivers will not effectively increase food supply or reduce inflation. Economist Pedro Monreal emphasized the need for coherent economic policies that address broader issues instead of focusing on individual vendors.

In addition to the operations against cart drivers, the police have also intensified their actions against private vendors on the roads. Officers stationed on the National Highway are actively searching for any merchants attempting to sell their products to passing drivers.

Earlier this year, fines totaling 39,000 pesos were imposed on eight forklift drivers in the province of Cienfuegos. These drivers, categorized as self-employed workers, had manipulated prices of food, fruits, and vegetables.

The ongoing efforts by the authorities to regulate the sale of agricultural products aim to curb abusive pricing and speculation. However, there are concerns about the impact of these measures on access to affordable food, particularly for the elderly who rely on fixed incomes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

