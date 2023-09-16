Home » President Nayib Bukele announces sixth phase of the Territorial Control Plan: Integration
News

President Nayib Bukele announces sixth phase of the Territorial Control Plan: Integration

by admin
President Nayib Bukele announces sixth phase of the Territorial Control Plan: Integration

Within the framework of the 202 years of independence of El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele announced the sixth phase of the Territorial Control Plan (PCT): Integration. This stage will focus on medium and long-term needs.

“The Salvadoran State, private companies, universities, communities and the rest of the sectors must help us and integrate to combat poverty, which has multiple causes,” shared the President.

To carry out this stage, the National Integration Directorate will be established, which will be under the direction of Alejandro Gutman, a leader with more than two decades of experience at the head of the Forever Foundation.

The War against Gangs began on March 27, 2022, coinciding with the implementation of the Exception Regime in the nation. This measure has facilitated the arrest of thousands of members of criminal structures that for many years terrorized the Salvadoran population.

See also  New dust ring discovered around Fomalhaut's star » Science News

You may also like

The Growing Exodus: Cubans Flock to Nicaragua, Escaping...

Industry and Commerce down again – news

The Archaeological Museum of China Opens its Doors...

H&M closes a third quarter below expectations (+6%)

Simón Bolívar thrashes El Vecino and wins the...

The Extradition of Ovidio Guzmán: A Symbolic Victory...

Rains cause new damage to the Bogotá –...

The 20th China-ASEAN Expo and Summit: Promoting High-Quality...

State of Decay 2: Curveball is a big...

Arca Continental Ecuador in the top 3 of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy