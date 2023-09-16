President Nayib Bukele announces sixth phase of the Territorial Control Plan: Integration

Within the framework of the 202 years of independence of El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele announced the sixth phase of the Territorial Control Plan (PCT): Integration. This stage will focus on medium and long-term needs.

“The Salvadoran State, private companies, universities, communities and the rest of the sectors must help us and integrate to combat poverty, which has multiple causes,” shared the President.

To carry out this stage, the National Integration Directorate will be established, which will be under the direction of Alejandro Gutman, a leader with more than two decades of experience at the head of the Forever Foundation.

The War against Gangs began on March 27, 2022, coinciding with the implementation of the Exception Regime in the nation. This measure has facilitated the arrest of thousands of members of criminal structures that for many years terrorized the Salvadoran population.

