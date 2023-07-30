The Growing Threat of Tick-Borne Red Meat Allergy in the United States

Ticks Linked to Rare Allergic Disease Affecting Up to 450,000 People in the US

Ticks have long been known to carry dangerous diseases, but new data released by federal health officials reveals a rare and potentially life-threatening allergic disease associated with ticks that has affected up to 450,000 people in the United States. The condition, known as alpha-gal syndrome or red meat allergy, is triggered when a tick injects a sugar molecule found in its saliva into a person’s bloodstream.

The allergic reaction can be further exacerbated by consuming red meat, including beef, pork, and lamb, as meat also contains the sugar molecule known as alpha-gal. Other mammalian food products such as cow’s milk, dairy products, and gelatin can also cause allergic reactions. Symptoms range from mild, such as hives and rashes, to severe, including difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the lone star tick as the primary culprit behind the increasing cases of alpha-gal syndrome in the US. This aggressive tick, most commonly found in the eastern and southern regions of the country, is also responsible for transmitting other diseases such as the recently discovered Heartland virus disease, which can lead to hospitalization and even death.

Experts attribute the rise in tick-related diseases to longer summers, rising temperatures, and the expansion of tick species like the lone star tick across a larger geographic area. The CDC researchers’ reports provide insight into the distribution and magnitude of alpha-gal syndrome, estimating over 110,000 suspected cases between 2010 and 2022.

However, the researchers note that the actual number of affected individuals is likely much higher, as many people with the condition may not have access to medical care and may not be officially diagnosed. The delayed onset of symptoms, typically appearing two to six hours after consuming red meat, also adds to the challenge of diagnosis.

Scott Commins, an allergist and immunologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, explains that the condition often presents itself in individuals who consume fattier meats and experience symptoms during the night. Exercise and alcohol have also been found to worsen allergic reactions.

Healthcare professionals have limited awareness of alpha-gal syndrome, with a recent survey showing that 42% of doctors had never heard of the allergic condition. Increased patient awareness and the expanding range of the lone star tick are believed to contribute to the growing number of diagnosed cases.

The areas most affected by suspected alpha-gal syndrome cases coincide with the lone star tick’s known distribution, including the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US. New York and Virginia have reported the highest number of cases, with Suffolk County, New York, accounting for 4% of all suspected cases in the country.

As the lone star tick population continues to rise, health officials urge individuals to take precautions to avoid tick bites, such as wearing protective clothing, using insect repellent, and thoroughly checking for ticks after spending time outdoors. By raising awareness and improving diagnosis and treatment options, authorities hope to mitigate the impact of alpha-gal syndrome on public health.

