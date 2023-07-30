DRC: boundary conflict between Lomami and Lualaba

A land dispute has been pitting the province of Lomami against that of Lualaba for three months.

According to sources on site, the administrator of Kapanga territory has delegated people to manage the localities of Muana Muzanga, Kombo and Kapaku II, in the territory of Luilu (Lomami).

Some inhabitants of the disputed localities accuse those of the Chiying group, Kapanga territory (Lualaba) of repeated looting of their agricultural products as well as the burning of their houses.

The same source specifies that these acts are followed for the most part by threats of eviction.

What Fidao Binen A Binen currently deplores, Grand Chief of the Mulundu Chiefdom, Lului Territory (Lomami).

According to the caucus of provincial deputies of Lomami, the inhabitants of Muana Muzanga, Kombo and Kapaku II were recruited on behalf of their province.

Radio Okapi tried in vain to reach the administrator of Kapanga territory (Kapanga).

According to concordant sources, the file relating to this land conflict is already on the table of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

