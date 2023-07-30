Home » DRC: boundary conflict between Lomami and Lualaba
News

DRC: boundary conflict between Lomami and Lualaba

by admin

A land dispute has been pitting the province of Lomami against that of Lualaba for three months.

According to sources on site, the administrator of Kapanga territory has delegated people to manage the localities of Muana Muzanga, Kombo and Kapaku II, in the territory of Luilu (Lomami).

Some inhabitants of the disputed localities accuse those of the Chiying group, Kapanga territory (Lualaba) of repeated looting of their agricultural products as well as the burning of their houses.

The same source specifies that these acts are followed for the most part by threats of eviction.

What Fidao Binen A Binen currently deplores, Grand Chief of the Mulundu Chiefdom, Lului Territory (Lomami).

According to the caucus of provincial deputies of Lomami, the inhabitants of Muana Muzanga, Kombo and Kapaku II were recruited on behalf of their province.

Radio Okapi tried in vain to reach the administrator of Kapanga territory (Kapanga).

According to concordant sources, the file relating to this land conflict is already on the table of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

See also  More solar, less asphalt: these are the cities that make the green revolution

You may also like

The Growing Threat of Tick-Borne Red Meat Allergy...

30 years have passed since the assassination of...

House after fire in Herdecke uninhabitable for the...

Review: A book that traps the reader

Ingenio Risaralda 45 years sweetening with energy and...

The United States remains on alert for heat...

Increased the capacity of the air conditioning system...

Eight dead and ten injured by “hurricane” in...

Historic triumph of Colombia over Germany in the...

Thuringia’s Ministry of the Interior expects higher costs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy