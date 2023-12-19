Arman: The Rapid Support militia’s attack on a civilian is a clear violation of civilian rights

Sudanese Net:

The leader of the Freedom and Change Forces (Central Council), Yasser Arman, described the attack by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support militia on the city of Wad Madani as unjustified, saying that it is considered a clear violation of the rights and protection of civilians.

Arman pointed out in a tweet on the (X) platform that the city of Madani includes millions of its residents, displaced people from Khartoum and others, and added, “The attack on it comes after the widespread looting carried out by the Rapid Support Forces against the residents of Khartoum and their homes and property.”

Arman said that protecting the lives and property of civilians is an issue that cannot be overlooked or silenced.

