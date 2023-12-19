Home » Arman: The Rapid Support militia’s attack on a civilian is a clear violation of civilian rights
News

Arman: The Rapid Support militia’s attack on a civilian is a clear violation of civilian rights

by admin
Arman: The Rapid Support militia’s attack on a civilian is a clear violation of civilian rights

Sudanese Net:

The leader of the Freedom and Change Forces (Central Council), Yasser Arman, described the attack by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support militia on the city of Wad Madani as unjustified, saying that it is considered a clear violation of the rights and protection of civilians.

Arman pointed out in a tweet on the (X) platform that the city of Madani includes millions of its residents, displaced people from Khartoum and others, and added, “The attack on it comes after the widespread looting carried out by the Rapid Support Forces against the residents of Khartoum and their homes and property.”

Arman said that protecting the lives and property of civilians is an issue that cannot be overlooked or silenced.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  In Sudan, Rastas struggle against prejudice and repression

You may also like

Diplomacy: Foreign Office summons Iran’s representatives after attack...

She is the Colombian queen who was the...

Marriages that build tourism

[Expert Talk | Strengthen and consolidate the current...

ROUNDUP 2: Federal government wants to increase ticket...

Prosecution bans meeting with Song Young-gil due to...

Video: Are you going to El Paso? The...

Edicto Ovidio Duave Valencia – Chocó7días.com

Criminal Lao Rongzhi was executed in accordance with...

Report: iPad Pro receives MagSafe – concrete implementation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy