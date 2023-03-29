9
Embraced by their chicks. In the shack In the garage. In the tartar of the roofs. In the middle of nowhere. Where the tufted women weave. Over a stream. among the underground When the deer snore. In the rail of no train. On the cirrus stairs. In the fishing nets. In the equations of the people. Before dawn. After an emergency. To the …
See also Republicans have gained 218 seats to take control of the House of Representatives | Midterm Elections | House of Representatives | Elections | Republicans | Democrats | Speaker | McCarthy