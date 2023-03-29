Home News $14 million stolen from Banco Agrario de El Copey
$14 million stolen from Banco Agrario de El Copey

Men carrying weapons entered the Banco Agrario in the municipality of El Copey around 9:00 in the morning this Tuesday and intimidated the employees and stole $14 million, which was in the cash registers.

After this crime, the authorities activated a padlock plan in the urban and rural area of ​​the municipality to find the whereabouts of the criminals, they also analyzed the security cameras surrounding the financial institution.

It was learned that there are no security agents in the bank.

“Security cameras exist in several sectors and likewise the judicial police are conducting the respective investigations together with the other competition agencies to see if an arrest is made soon against the fact and to compensate the damage that has been generated,” said the mayor. municipal, Francisco Meza.

