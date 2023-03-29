Dusan Vlahovic has scored three goals in 108 minutes this break for internationals. Now the goal is to increase the pace with Juve too, at least in the league, where he hasn’t scored in 50 days

A flash of a pure center forward, cutting in advance at the near post. The first of the two goals against Montenegro is a pearl from Vlahovic who is exalted with Serbia. Three goals in 108 minutes in this break for the national teams. He will also try to increase the pace with Juve, at least in the league where he hasn’t scored in 50 days. Verona is expected at the Stadium and then another flash comes to mind: this escape with a lob that had sent the fans into a frenzy. The first of 20 total goals with Juve. This season they are 8 in Serie Abut Dusan paid for the physical problems by playing only 60% of the minutes available.

Juve, third attack with 45 goals The trident that Allegri had in mind in the summer never came true. In the first part of the championship, Di Maria was half-service while Chiesa returned recently. A department targeted by injuries and unforeseen events, while Inter and Napoli have been able to consistently count on at least two big names. Despite this, Juve have the third attack with 45 goals and Allegri will have everyone available for the final sprint. Vlahovic, Di Maria, Chiesa, Kean and also Milik, ready to return two months after the injury to his left thigh and the 8 goals he scored this season. From Summer Projects on Attacking Spring’s Hopes: finally Allegri will have all his men scoring for the final assault. See also Football: Euro 2024, France struggles but beats Ireland - Football

euro 2024 The balance of the “Italians” in the national break Lots of Serie A players around the world for the national team break. Unleashed Hojlund, 5 goals in two games with Denmark. Lukaku’s poker repeating against Germany, Vlahovic makes three with Serbia. Osimhen and dry Kvara unlike Elmas and Lozano. Super Maignan in France, Sabiri extends Brazil. Leao and Krunic also scored as well as Dia, Kouamé and Banda. Excluding Mancini’s Azzurri, here’s how the internationals of the Italian teams fared ATALANTA Hojlund (Denmark): 180′ vs Finland and Kazakhstan. Booked. 5 GOL

(Denmark): 180′ vs Finland and Kazakhstan. Booked. Demiral (Türkiye): 135′ vs Armenia and Croatia. Booked

(Türkiye): 135′ vs Armenia and Croatia. Booked The Roon (Netherlands): 67′ vs France

(Netherlands): 67′ vs France Maehle (Denmark): 173′ vs Finland and Kazakhstan. Booked

(Denmark): 173′ vs Finland and Kazakhstan. Booked Lookman (Nigeria): 46′ vs Guinea-Bissau

Pasalic (Croatia): 79′ vs Wales and Türkiye

(Croatia): 79′ vs Wales and Türkiye have (Ivory Coast): 41′ vs Comoros BOLOGNA Barrow (Gambia): 180′ v Mali

(Gambia): 180′ v Mali lucumí (Colombia): 180′ vs South Korea and Japan

(Colombia): 180′ vs South Korea and Japan Pos (Austria): 128′ vs Azerbajgian ed Estonia

(Austria): 128′ vs Azerbajgian ed Estonia Ferguson (Scotland): 7′ vs Spain

(Scotland): 7′ vs Spain Skorupski (Poland): 0′ vs Czech Rep. and Albania

(Poland): 0′ vs Czech Rep. and Albania Arnautovic (Austria): 0′ vs Azerbajgian ed Estonia

(Austria): 0′ vs Azerbajgian ed Estonia Average (Chile): 90′ vs Paraguay CREMONESE Vasquez (Messico): 90′ vs Suriname. 1 GOL

Vlahovic special spectator in the Euroleague Waiting for the return to the field with Juventus Dusan Vlahovic allowed himself an evening as a spectator of a big match of theEuroleague of basketball, the one who put in front of the Partizan Belgrade and the Barcelona. For the record, the success went to the Spaniards 89-80 but the Euroleague social networks did not miss the presence in the stands of Dusan Vlahovic, author of a brace on Monday in the Euro 2024 qualifiers See also Suzuka 8 Hours accident, Gino Rea is in serious condition



Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Instagramclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



TAG: