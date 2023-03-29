Home Entertainment Shredfest 11 – MASTIC SCUM and more live at Stadtwerkstatt
Shredfest 11 – MASTIC SCUM and more live at Stadtwerkstatt

Shredfest 11 – MASTIC SCUM and more live at Stadtwerkstatt

The underground is rumbling again! The Linz Shredfest is now in its eleventh round and once again presents small and large highlights from Austria! Above all this time at Shredfest 11 the Death/Grind veterans MASTIC SCUM!

Next to MASTIC SCUMwho recently caused a stir with their work “Icon” and also convinced at the release party in Ann N Pat last year, this time the progressive rockers THE CAMPING CHAIR PROJECT, the Eferdingers from MANHATTAN CENTURY and the post-metallers are also allowed to perform SVNTARER go!

Secure your tickets quickly, because this event will once again be a top-class concert “Made In Austria”!

presale: https://www.facebook.com/shredfestlinz

Running Order:
Admission: 19:30
Hours: 20:00-20:40
The Camping Chair Project 21:05-21:50
Manhattan Century 22:15-23:00
Mastic Scum 23:25-00:15

Band-Links:

