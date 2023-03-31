The guy with the ring stuck in his hand met 130 firefighters during the training: it happens that the on-site teaching of popular science must not be forced

In the past, we have seen many cases where rings and bracelets cannot be removed from the hands. In this case, it is necessary to seek help from firefighters.

However, a man recently encountered a “super treatment”.

According to CCTV news reports, theMr. Wang (pseudonym), a seaman, hurried into the Anting Fire Rescue Station and asked the firefighters for help to get the ring. Unexpectedly, there were 130 firefighters “waiting” for him in the fire station.

The on-site firefighters were still teaching with examples while rescuing: “Clamp the pliers on the left and right sides, slow down.”

It is reported that,At that time, the Jiading District Fire Rescue Detachment was conducting training at the Anting Fire Rescue Station, and one of the links happened to be a simulated drill and taking the ring.

Coincidentally, Mr. Wang appeared suddenly, and the simulation teaching directly became a live teaching.

Zhou Hui, the deputy director of the station, said: “I was planning to simulate the drill of picking up the ring, but I didn’t expect that there was a case, so I conducted on-site teaching.”

Under what circumstances can it be taken by chance? When should the ring be cut off?

According to Zhou Hui’s introduction: “This guy’s left index finger has been stuck for a long time. His finger is red and swollen, and there is no gap. He can only use forceps to cut off the ring.”

The fire department also reminds the general public:

Before wearing a ring, you must first estimate whether the ring model is suitable for the thickness of your finger. Once you find that it is too tight, do not wear it forcibly.

If you find that the ring is stuck in your hand, do not pull it hard. Use soapy water or lubricating oil to lubricate it before removing it to reduce damage to the skin.

If the above methods are useless, you can ask the fire department for help in time.