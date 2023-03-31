It is crucial that, in addition to a kind of letter of motivation, 30 declarations of support from party members must also be submitted. The deadline for online submissions is 12 noon; the postmark applies to postal items. Because of the latter, it will not be clear for some time who can actually run for office. Hans Peter Doskozil submitted 440 declarations, Andreas Babeler more than 2,000.

The declarations of support came “especially from the grassroots,” said a Babler spokeswoman. The e-mail inbox is almost “overflowing”. “We are very satisfied.”

Traiskirchner Mayor Andreas Babler

Image: ROBERT JAEGER (APA)



Today, at best, the applicants themselves can announce that they meet the requirements. With the favorites, incumbent Pamela Rendi-Wagner, the Burgenland governor Hans Peter Doskozil and the Traiskirchen mayor Andreas Babler, there is no doubt about it. But a number of the 70 other interested parties will probably be eliminated.

“Pride and Humility”

Doskozil announced shortly after Friday afternoon: “The first step has been taken”, the necessary declarations of support for his candidacy are on their way to the party headquarters in Vienna, the state party leader posted on his new Facebook page. More than 440 municipal politicians from all over Austria have contacted him in the past few days and promised him their support. “That fills me with pride and humility,” Doskozil continued.

“I know that many of you have been silent for a long time and your opinion has often been ignored in our party,” he said. Social justice and better living conditions for all should once again be the focus of social democracy. A sign should now be set together “for the change that the SPÖ now needs”. “For me, the hopefully fair competition for the best ideas for our party begins today,” Doskozil explained. Names of his supporters were not found in the post, it was mainly the mayor and local party chairmen, it said.

Electoral commission meets on Monday

Admission is ultimately decided by the electoral commission, which was formed on Monday under the leadership of former Viennese local politician Harry Copytz and has to make a number of other decisions, such as who will carry out the survey technically and who is responsible for the count. The Doskozil camp is urging that the process should not be carried out externally.

On Monday, however, it will not be finally clear what the field of candidates will look like. Additions can still be made by post during the week. The Commission will probably meet again shortly before the holidays.

New Facebook presence

Since Thursday, Doskozil has had a new Facebook page for his application as federal party chairman, in addition to the one for his function as state governor. This can be found under “Hans Peter Doskozil”, the title image is a red banner with the inscription “Do the right thing!” and a Kreuzerl for Doskozil. The first postings have the hashtags “TeamDosko” and “DasRichtigeTun”.

Video: Doskozil spoke about his candidacy in the ZiB2 studio on Thursday evening

