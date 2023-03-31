Home Sports Kladno trouble with an outsider? Calm down, we managed the revenge, the young representative took a breath
Although Ticháček did not score a goal against Kolín, he had three assists. Perhaps he is starting to catch the form that will help the Knights to maintain the extra league. “I’m glad I did it. Because of self-confidence,” says the hockey player.

Already a year ago, Kladno had to fight for a bare extraleague life. It had a long hiatus, but in the end it achieved its goal and kept the top competition. “The program was the same as last year. We had a week off, and since then there have been two-phase training sessions or matches almost every day,” reveals Ticháček.

Strike with defender Jiří Ticháček from Kladno and the silver twenties

The Knights were said to have been getting in shape for two weeks, there was a lot of skating and fighting. “Tactics will come into play now,” he admits and talks about how Kladno overcame the defeat in the preparation against second-league Kolín. defender.

Ticháček has already saved the Kladno junior in the second highest competition this season. Now he faces more battles to stay. “Every match we have to go for blood, everyone sees the goal,” says the silver medalist from the U20 World Cup. According to him, any of the Knights can decide the mentioned duels. The prospect of maintaining the extra league is the biggest motivation for us.”

You can see what else was heard in the program Příklep with hockey defender Jiří Ticháček in the video.

