CCTV News: In the golden autumn season, the land is harvested. According to the latest agricultural situation dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, 1.135 billion mu of autumn grain has been harvested nationwide, 86.9% completed.

Jiangxi: The progress of autumn grain harvest is 65.8%, mechanized operation promotes production increase

In the golden autumn of October, the autumn grain harvest is at the right time. As of October 25, Jiangxi Province had harvested 24.562 million mu of autumn grains, a progress of 65.8%. Among them, 13.92 million mu of middle rice of 14 million mu has been harvested, with a progress of 99.4%; 7.586 million mu of late rice of 18.95 million mu has been harvested, with a progress of 40%, which is close to the same period of the previous year. This year, Jiangxi has invested nearly 170,000 sets (sets) of agricultural machinery and tools for autumn grain harvesting, reducing agricultural production costs and increasing farmers’ income.

Fujian: A bumper harvest is in sight, more than half of the 9.62 million mu of autumn grain has been harvested

Recently, in Wuping, Pucheng and other places in Fujian, farmers are rushing to complete the harvesting of autumn grains during the farming season. The harvester shuttles through the field, and processes such as cutting, threshing, and stalk spit are completed in one go. According to the latest agricultural dispatch information, more than half of the 9.62 million mu of autumn grain has been harvested in Fujian Province this year, and a bumper harvest of autumn grain production is in sight.

Guyuan, Ningxia: Grab the harvest of more than 400,000 mu of miscellaneous grains during farming time is coming to an end

Right now, in Guyuan, Ningxia, more than 400,000 mu of small miscellaneous grains such as buckwheat, oats, and millet have ushered in a bumper harvest. The harvest is now nearing its end and it is expected that the harvest will be completed by the end of October.

Huaxian County, Henan Province: More than 20,000 mu of white radish have a bumper harvest, farmers are busy harvesting

The ivory white radish in Huaxian County, Henan Province has also ushered in a bumper harvest, and local farmers are busy harvesting and selling. It is reported that this year, the planting area of ​​white radish in Huaxian County is more than 20,000 mu, and the total output is expected to be 260 million kilograms, which can bring nearly 100 million yuan of economic income to local growers.