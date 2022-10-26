Produced | Sohu Auto

According to Bloomberg, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume will join a high-level German delegation led by German Chancellor Olaf Schultz to visit China in November. Obermo, who succeeded Diess in September, is also the first CEO of the world‘s top multinational auto group with a Chinese education background. Among the ten plans he presented to Volkswagen, the Chinese market came in third, following strategy and product planning, ahead of the North American market.

Obermo joined Audi in 1994 and was responsible for the production of Audi, Seat, Volkswagen, Porsche and other brands. In 1999, Obermo was promoted to Head of Bodybuilding for the Audi A3. In 2001, he obtained his Ph.D. degree in Vehicle Engineering from the School of Automotive Engineering, Tongji University, Shanghai, and became an assistant to the board of directors of Audi’s production department. He was followed by division managers at Audi, Seat and Volkswagen; in 2013 Obermo became a member of the Porsche Management Board for Production and Logistics, and two years later he succeeded Mathias Müller as Chairman of the Porsche Management Board ; In 2015, he became chairman of the Porsche executive board, and after 2018, he joined the management committee of the Volkswagen Group and was in charge of the production of the entire group.