by admin
Showcase ID@Xbox confirmed for tonight, follow it with us!

[email protected] Showcase Event Confirmed! An hour of live with new trailers and interviews dedicated to the indie games of the program for independent developers [email protected] The event will be held tonight, Wednesday 5 April at 19:00 Italian time, on the official channel Twitch di Xbox.

If you like to follow it with us, starting at 18:30 you will find online on MondoXbox Twitch channel our Matteo Merlano aka Bunch.

