[The auction of a murderous house in Hangzhou is not the real estate of the murder case in 2020]Recently, the auction of a “murderous house” in Shangcheng District of Hangzhou attracted attention. Many netizens speculated whether it was the site of the sensational “Hangzhou Wife Killing Case” in 2020. It is understood that the real estate here is not the real estate of the “wife killing case” in Hangzhou in 2020. The real estate where the two people lived in this case has not been foreclosed. According to the lawyer’s analysis, it may be inherited by Huili’s eldest daughter and youngest daughter.

Previously reported:

[A unit price of a haunted house in Hangzhou starts at 20,000 yuan, do you dare to buy it]A “haunted house” in Dingqiao District 1, Shangcheng District, Hangzhou will be foreclosed on March 13. furnish. The appraised price is 2.4277 million yuan, and the starting price is 1.7 million yuan, which is equivalent to the starting price of 20,000 yuan. The house originated from a murder case in April 2020, and the interior wall of the master bedroom was partially pasted with wallpaper due to blood stains. The listing entered the foreclosure market because it involved a debt settlement dispute with the decedent. Do you dare to buy it?

Original title: Hangzhou auction of murderous house is not the real estate of 2020 wife murder case

