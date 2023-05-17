The health reform made the U party leave the government coalition – news

Through a statement, that party declared itself independent of the Petro mandate.

When it was thought that the U party would finally agree to support the questioned health reform, even on social networks, which they took for granted, the director of that group, the former senator, a doctor Dilian Francisca Toro, was branded as ‘ jam’.

Of the articles with which the party of the U did not agree, some were modified or withdrawn, but, apparently, the formal ones, not the substantive ones, as required, which today produced its declaration of independence against the Petro government.

The decision, after the bench meeting, was produced in a statement formalizing his step aside, which says: “We have deliberated calmly and have considered departing from the coalition of Government and go to independence and continue acting coherently and responsibly in order to be able to respond positively to the most pressing needs of the country. The independence of opinions is the basis of democracy and this is the moment in which that independence must prevail for the good of Colombia”.

Without hesitation, it is a hard blow for President Petro and his health reform, especially if a large group of actors in that sector asked him to withdraw the articles and carry out a consensual reform in which the patient is at the center.

In addition to the party of the U, the Conservative and the Christians passed to independence. In the opposition are the Democratic Center, the League of Anti-Corruption Rulers and Radical Change.