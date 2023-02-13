With its eagerness to reform all Colombian institutions, the national government intends to file today the announced bill that will reform the health system in Colombia. Although its final text is not known, it has generated serious controversies over the spurious announcements that the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Carolina Corcho Mejía, has made in different academic settings, the media and others, where they constantly change their version in the face of controversies. that have raised the proposal that seeks to transform the most sensitive social need that the population has in the country. Although various reforms are being prepared, among them is the one announced with great fanfare, in the midst of a highly polarized society like never before.

This project has become the eye of the hurricane, of all public opinion. As the media have agreed, health, which, like no other, has a direct impact on the entire population, so each step that is taken must be sufficiently evaluated and discussed, without absolutism or impositions. It is a great bet that this sensitive public policy will have for Colombian families. A sectoral reform process will be addressed, within a framework that has as its unavoidable objective the guarantee of the fundamental right to health for 51 million Colombians.

For expert planners in this health issue, the importance of improving the provision of this service, which has been in decline for the most vulnerable sectors of the population, is raised. The prevention and treatment of diseases must be involved, as well as their rehabilitation and palliation, which must be provided without distinction, through an insurance model, financed entirely with public resources through services provided with public and private participation, in where terms such as nationalization, monopolies or discrimination have no place.

The Congress of the Republic has the floor. This will be the propitious scenario for senators and representatives who are experts in the subject, to assume with great responsibility and seriousness this analysis that must be approved or rejected by the legislature. Such is the case of the recent entry into the Senate of former Governor Carlos Julio González Villa, who is an expert on this subject and will be of great support to his colleagues so that they can enlighten them and make profound contributions to the formulation of this public policy. And it is here where the call to base something so serious on solid and technical arguments, credible data, consistent figures and positions based on the evidence that resist analysis must be emphasized, at the same time that they are stripped of political interests and of all kinds. , that move away from the supreme: tend towards the collective well-being. Under these conditions, it goes without saying that all voices have a place.