Not even the victory over Fiorentina reassures Massimiliano Allegri’s soul, caught by the cameras arguing with a fan in the stands during the match: “Right now most of the fans are helping the team, then there are those who don’t understand that it’s a simple moment and he comes to the stadium with the idea of ​​booing regardless,” explained the Juventus coach. In particular, the players on the bench that Allegri defended with open sword were targeted: “Kean, De Sciglio and Paredes are Juve players. At the moment, everyone is needed. I think it is disrespectful towards a group of guys who in a difficult moment they are doing good things”.

Juventus-Fiorentina 1-0: Rabiot decides, then the Var denies two pearls and Vlahovic and Castrovilli by Maurizio Crosetti

February 12, 2023

“Important victory in a difficult moment”

Having filed the bickering, Allegri thus summarizes the 1-0 which brings Juventus back to the left side of the standings: “An important victory in a difficult moment. We are one point away from seventh place and this is already a good result. The match is “It was fought. Fiorentina were coming forward to equalize, we had good chances but we didn’t double up. We defended well, then there was the goal disallowed for offside, same from us.”

Juventus-Fiorentina report cards: Di Maria enchants, Dodo doesn’t get one right by Dominic Marchese

February 12, 2023

“Satisfied with the trident, Chiesa must play more inside the field”

The Juventus coach dusted off his trident for the occasion and is satisfied: “With the three up front we played a good game, there were chances and good speed plays. We had two chances with Kostic and one with Vlahovic. In the first half , Chiesa started on the left, but until Amrabat followed Di Maria we had numerical superiority on the right. Then I put Chiesa in to attack Biraghi and make him play one-on-one and we had several favorable situations. Federico needs to play more inside the pitch , but he’s improving and has made himself available to the team. Everyone has to do it and Di Maria himself sacrificed a lot.”

“The trident cannot always be re-proposed, balance is needed”

On the hypothesis that the three forwards can be re-proposed in the Europa League, Allegri replies: “At Milan we played with four attackers, also with Cagliari. With Juve we didn’t even have full-backs. But there are balances to follow, the season isn’t all the same, there are moments in which the team can support him for 60 minutes and I have to figure out when.” The Tuscan coach cares about the Europa League: It’s a goal like the Italian Cup, then at the end of the season we’ll see where we’ll be in the league. We can’t think of anything else,” he concludes.