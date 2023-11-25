The heroic souls rest in peace, the homeland and the country are in peace – a side note of the burial ceremony of the remains of the tenth batch of Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in South Korea_News Channel_China Youth Network

The remains of the tenth batch of Chinese People’s Volunteer Army martyrs in South Korea were laid to rest in a solemn burial ceremony on November 24th at the Shenyang Cemetery of Martyrs to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. With the sun shining through the pine and cypress branches and casting light on the coffin covered with the national flag, the spirits of 25 volunteer army martyrs returned to Chinese soil to rest in peace on the 70th anniversary of the victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

Soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Honor Guard and Ceremony Brigade stood with coffins on the corridor, waiting to enter the sunken Volunteer Army Martyrs Memorial Square in the cemetery. The ceremony, attended by more than 300 people including family members of martyrs, representatives of military officers and soldiers, and government officials, began with the playing of the national anthem and a moment of silence in honor of the fallen heroes.

During the ceremony, Pei Jinjia, Minister of Veterans Affairs, delivered a touching speech, saying “The martyrs of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army will live forever!” All personnel present paid their respects by bowing three times to the remains of the martyrs, marking a poignant and emotional conclusion to the burial ceremony.

The burial ceremony serves as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by these brave soldiers in defense of their country, and the event held great significance as it coincided with the 70th anniversary of the victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. The family and the country are at peace as they bid farewell to these fallen heroes, knowing that their souls can now rest in peace on their native land.