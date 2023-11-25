Home » Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Anya Taylor-Joy as the Villain: New Casting Rumors for MCU’s “Fantastic Four”
Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Anya Taylor-Joy as the Villain: New Casting Rumors for MCU’s “Fantastic Four”

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and Anya Taylor-Joy as the Villain: New Casting Rumors for MCU’s “Fantastic Four”

The New “Fantastic Four” MCU: Pedro Pascal Confirmed as Reed Richards, Anya Taylor-Joy Rumored as Villain

Exciting news for Marvel fans as the casting for the new “Fantastic Four” movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to unfold. It has been officially confirmed that Pedro Pascal will take on the role of “Mr. Fantastic” Reed Richards in the much-anticipated film.

But that’s not all – rumors of Anya Taylor-Joy joining the cast have been making headlines. According to entertainment source Daniel Richtman, there is speculation that Taylor-Joy may be set to play the villain in the “Fantastic Four” movie. While the specific character she will portray is still unknown, there is widespread speculation that she could be portraying the female version of the “Silver Surfer,” a herald of the cosmic entity Galactus.

In addition to Taylor-Joy’s rumored involvement, it has been previously reported that Vanessa Kirby is being considered for the role of the “Invisible Woman.” However, neither Taylor-Joy nor Kirby’s casting has been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, leaving fans eager for more updates and announcements.

The new “Fantastic Four” movie is already generating a great deal of excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting more news about the casting and production. Stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated addition to the MCU.

